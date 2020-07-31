Florida man accused of threatening grocery store employees with ax after being told to wear mask

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WVLT/WEAR) - A Florida man is accused of threatening grocery store employees with an ax after he was asked to wear mask.

WEAR reported that Michael Bevans, 42, of Pensacola, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault after the incident at Grocery Advantage Monday around 4:30 p.m.

According to a report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, an employee of the store asked Bevans and a woman he was with to wear a mask inside the store, but they refused.

After they refused, the employee told police she asked them to leave the store and Bevans became “belligerent” and started yelling racial slurs.

The report says Bevans continued to argue with employees and then reached for an ax, making employees believe he was going to hit them with it.

Bevans was arrested and booked in the Escambia County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.