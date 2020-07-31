Former Texas firefighter sentenced for uploading child porn while on duty

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (WVLT/CBS19) — A former Texas firefighter was sentenced to 18 years in prison for uploading pornographic images of minors while on duty.

CBS19 reports that Silas Franks, 25, was sentenced to 18 years after uploading 278 images of child porn on Snapchat.

He entered a guilty plea Thursday on seven counts of possession of child pornography with the intent to promote. In some of the pictures, investigators said Franks was seen wearing a fire department uniform.

CBS19 reported he was formerly employed with the Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2 as a Red Springs Volunteer Fire Department firefighter.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.