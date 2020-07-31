Advertisement

Gov. Lee signs executive order allowing contact sports

Governor Bill Lee has signed an executive order allowing contact sports.
Football
Football(kvly)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee has signed an executive order allowing contact sports.

Lee’s office made the announcement Friday evening.

“Athletics is an important part of our way of life and provides many benefits for our student-athletes, but common-sense precautions must be taken to combat COVID-19,” said Gov. Lee. “We have worked directly with the TSSAA to coordinate a framework so that football season and soccer seasons can begin while keeping student-athletes, staff, and fans safe.”

The order:

  • Extends through August 29 Executive Order No. 54, which provides local government authority concerning face coverings
  • Strongly encourages schools to adopt a policy requiring face coverings for staff and students of appropriate age and makes clear that students, teachers, school employees or contractors, and school visitors may voluntarily wear face coverings, except as necessary to ensure school safety and security
  • Extends for 30 days (as permitted by statute) Executive Order No. 53 providing limited COVID-19-related liability protection for health care providers and hospitals
  • Aligns the treatment of contact and non-contact sports so that no sports are prohibited by the state, provided that participants follow safety guidelines from their governing bodies or Tennessee Pledge guidelines, as applicable
  • Reinstates or adds certain regulatory flexibility to cope with COVID-19, including:
  • Incorporates recently issued federal waivers regarding commercial driver licenses;
  • Waives Alcoholic Beverage Commission fees for outdoor expansion of restaurant premises due to COVID-19;
  • Directs TennCare and the Department of Health to establish and reimburse certain COVID-specific skilled nursing facilities; and
  • Allows licensed alcohol and drug abuse counselors to practice telemedicine to the same extent as other licensed health care providers during this emergency.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky man accused of sexually abusing child under 12

Updated: 6 minutes ago
A Kentucky man was arrested after being accused of committing sex crimes against a child under the age of 12.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 56 minutes ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

More than 100 Knox Co. teachers not returning to class this year, board member says

Updated: 1 hour ago
https://twitter.com/GwendolynGabs/status/1289325826446700544

Latest News

News

‘False positives are not ballooning Knox County COVID -19 case count’ says Health Department

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dr. Martha Buchanan with the Knox County Health Department clarified how positive COVID-19 cases are counted in Knox County saying that false positives are not making the numbers appear higher than they are in reality.

Forecast

More rain on Saturday, then a lot quieter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Downpours continue for the fourth day in a row, and for the second time today. Because of the intensity of the rain we have a WVLT WEATHER ALERT through 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

News

US Marshals selling merch from ill-fated Fyre Fest

Updated: 1 hours ago
If you didn't manage to attend the ill-fated Fyre Festival, you can still own a piece of fest paraphernalia.

News

Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old man in Morgan County

Updated: 1 hours ago
The sheriff’s office says Witten suffers from dementia.

News

East Tennessee senior facilities report 154 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Updated: 1 hours ago
Senior facilities and nursing homes in East Tennessee have reported 154 new cases of COVID-19 this week.

News

VIDEO: Police officers rescue horse from burning barn

Updated: 2 hours ago
Body camera video captured the moment two Pennsylvania police officers sprang into action to rescue a horse from a burning barn.