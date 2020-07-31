KCSO searching for suspect, victims after North Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said they are on the search for a suspect as well as victims in a North Knoxville shooting incident.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting on the 2700 block of Rifle Range Road inside Rifle Range Estates mobile home park around 1 a.m. Friday.

According to reports, one person was arrested and several mobile homes were damaged as a result of the shooting.

KCSO officials said deputies are still on the search for another possible suspect and victims.

The incident is under investigation by the KCSO Major Crimes Unit.

