Kentucky man accused of sexually abusing child under 12

A Kentucky man was arrested after being accused of committing sex crimes against a child under the age of 12.
Hamby is in the Simpson County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WVLT/WNKY) - A Kentucky man was arrested after being accused of committing sex crimes against a child under the age of 12.

According to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Joshua Hamby is charged with multiple counts of sodomy, incest and sexual abuse.

Hamby was arrested Thursday as the result of an investigation that began on July 20, according to a report from WNKY.

Hamby is being held in the Simpson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

