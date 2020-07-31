Knox County Health Department to move COVID-19 testing to Jacobs Building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 testing at The Jacobs Building, Dr. Martha Buchanan announced during a Friday press conference.

The new location at 3301 E Magnolia Ave will be used starting Wednesday, August 1.

Buchanan said the new location would be able to offer new longer hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’re thankful for this partnership with the city that allows us to extend hours and increase safety for those waiting in line,” said Dr. Buchanan.

