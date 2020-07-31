Knox County Schools meeting to discuss fall sports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools are meeting Friday morning to discuss the future of fall sports amid the pandemic.

School officials are meeting with the Athletic Council Friday at 9 a.m.

They are set to discuss issues with the health department, the TSSAA’s new guidelines and plans to move forward.

Governor Lee said Wednesday he was signing an executive order to allow contact sports to resume.

