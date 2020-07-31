Knoxville preschool talks remaining open during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mary Bowlin, the owner of Little People Preschool, says the center has remained open since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Bowlin says hand washing, masks, temperature checks and constant cleaning has helped them to prevent an outbreak of the virus.

At the preschool, Bowlin says children younger than kindergarten age do not have to wear masks; however, the older kids do.

When it comes to cleaning and sanitizing toys and common areas, Bowlin says they use bleach-water and Lysol.

“We’ve always cleaned every single day so, it’s really not a huge change for us cause these are things that we’ve always done anyways. The main thing is that we do whole facility clean every week. We weren’t doing that before, but we will probably continue to do that because it’s a good thing,” said Mary Bowlin

Bowlin hopes the facility will continue to be coronavirus free.

“We’ve been super lucky. No virus, no anything so we’ve been super lucky. The kids have been here all day long, everyday in this group setting. Grant you, it’s not as big as a school setting, but we’ve been okay and we’ve done okay,” said Bowlin.

