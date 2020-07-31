Advertisement

KPD provides tips for National Heatstroke Prevention Day

“Heatstroke is real and it can happen quickly, resulting in serious injury or death,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.
(kmvt)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is giving people tips for taking care of themselves during extremely hot temperatures, especially on National Heatstroke Prevention Day.

“Heatstroke is real and it can happen quickly, resulting in serious injury or death,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

‪Today is National Heatstroke Prevention Day. Heatstroke is real and it can happen quickly, resulting in serious injury or death. With more hot days ahead, remember these tips to prevent heatstroke ‬

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Friday, July 31, 2020

KPD provided the following tips to prevent heatstroke:

-Wear loose fitting/lightweight clothing

-Protect against sunburn

-Use Sunscreen and apply often

-Drink plenty of fluids

-Take extra precautions with certain medications

-Never leave any people or pets in parked cars

-Take it easy during the hottest part of the day

-Get acclimated to the heat

-Be cautious if you are at increased risk of heatstroke

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Memphis Zoo needs help naming fox kits

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The Memphis Zoo needs help naming three baby foxes.

News

Trials for COVID-19 vaccine to take place at UT Medical Center, study needs volunteers

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
You can apply by calling 865-305-3784.

News

“Zombie cicadas” infected with mind-controlling fungus return to West Virginia

Updated: 8 minutes ago
"Zombie cicadas" infected with mind-controlling fungus return to West Virginia

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

South-Doyle football coach tests positive for coronavirus after attending staff meeting

Updated: 19 minutes ago
A South-Doyle football coach tested positive after a family member began feeling ill.

Latest News

News

East Tenn. schools face nurse shortage amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
There aren’t enough nurses in East Tennessee to serve kids in schools this year. That’s according to the Tennessee Nurses Association.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

SEC plan to limit games to conference-only will ‘minimize risk’ says health department

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Knox County Health Department said the South Eastern Conference’s plan to limit football games to in-conference only could help limit the potential for the spread of COVID-19.

News

Bristol police seeking suspect who allegedly stole car with 5-month-old puppy inside

Updated: 1 hours ago
The dog was later found, but police are still on the search for the suspect.

News

Alcoa High School reports 3 possible new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
Alcoa City School officials announced three possible new COVID-19 cases at Alcoa High School on Friday.