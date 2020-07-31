KPD provides tips for National Heatstroke Prevention Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is giving people tips for taking care of themselves during extremely hot temperatures, especially on National Heatstroke Prevention Day.

“Heatstroke is real and it can happen quickly, resulting in serious injury or death,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

KPD provided the following tips to prevent heatstroke:

-Wear loose fitting/lightweight clothing

-Protect against sunburn

-Use Sunscreen and apply often

-Drink plenty of fluids

-Take extra precautions with certain medications

-Never leave any people or pets in parked cars

-Take it easy during the hottest part of the day

-Get acclimated to the heat

-Be cautious if you are at increased risk of heatstroke

