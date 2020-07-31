Maryville City Schools student tests positive for COVID-19

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One student has tested positive for COVID-19 at a Maryville City School, a spokesperson told WVLT News.

According to the spokesperson, a student at Coulter Grove Intermediate School tested positive for the virus.

“After the parent received the positive results, the parent checked the student out of class today. Parents, whose child came in close contact, have been notified and school procedures are being followed,” according to officials.

The school system has a detailed list of COVID-19 procedures on its website.

