Advertisement

Megan Boswell to appear in court on counts of false reporting

Megan Boswell will appear before a judge via video conference Friday morning.
Megan Boswell appears in court for arraignment. / (WVLT)
Megan Boswell appears in court for arraignment. / (WVLT)(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Megan Boswell will appear before a judge via video conference Friday morning.

The mother of the toddler who was found dead in March after being the subject of an AMBER Alert was indicted by a grand jury in May. Boswell was indicted on 11 counts of false reporting in the disappearance of the toddler.

Sullivan County officials said Boswell’s conflicting statements impeded the investigation.

During the search for the toddler, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said Boswell told a different story every time she was questioned.

Evelyn Boswell’s remains were discovered in March on property belonging to a family member of Megan Boswell.

Sullivan County officials said they have a person of interest in the death investigation of Evelyn Boswell. At this time, no one has been charged in the toddler’s death.

WVLT will stream Boswell’s court appearance Friday at 9 a.m. Click here to watch.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee’s tax-free weekend begins Friday

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.

News

Tenn. shoppers to save double during tax-free holiday in August

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.

News

KCSO searching for suspect, victims after North Knoxville shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to reports, one person was arrested and several mobile homes were damaged as a result of the shooting.

News

1 in 5 Kentucky children struggle with hunger, national program ships meals to children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Child hunger continues, if not getting worse throughout the pandemic. One in five children in Kentucky struggle with hunger.

Latest News

News

Tyson Foods to add 230 jobs in $87.6M Tennessee expansion

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tyson Foods expects to create 230 more jobs and invest $87.6 million in an expansion in Tennessee.

News

Possible ‘COVID party’ at Kentucky lake has health officials concerned

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department says it keeps a close eye on people coming and going at the lake.

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Forecast

More downpours and storms at times today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have more rounds of rain and storms moving through at times today, and then a little more scattered tomorrow. We'll have more sunshine and breaks in rain chances Sunday and on into next week.

News

Report: Teenager killed in crash involving Union County deputy

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed one person was killed and a deputy was injured following a crash in Union County Thursday evening.

News

Roane County family of 6 ends up sick with COVID-19, warns neighbors it’s spreading in their area

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
“I tell people the hardest part was when the person you depend on most, whether it’s your mother or your father or your husband, when they say I’m hurting so bad. I’m scared, it’s scary,” said Leona.