Megan Boswell to appear in court on counts of false reporting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Megan Boswell will appear before a judge via video conference Friday morning.

The mother of the toddler who was found dead in March after being the subject of an AMBER Alert was indicted by a grand jury in May. Boswell was indicted on 11 counts of false reporting in the disappearance of the toddler.

Sullivan County officials said Boswell’s conflicting statements impeded the investigation.

During the search for the toddler, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said Boswell told a different story every time she was questioned.

Evelyn Boswell’s remains were discovered in March on property belonging to a family member of Megan Boswell.

Sullivan County officials said they have a person of interest in the death investigation of Evelyn Boswell. At this time, no one has been charged in the toddler’s death.

Boswell's court appearance Friday at 9 a.m.

