Memphis Zoo needs help naming fox kits
The Memphis Zoo needs help naming three baby foxes.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Three bat-eared fox kits, a boy and two girls, were born on May 25, but they’ve yet to be named. That’s where you come in.
Starting Friday, you can vote for a trio of names on the Memphis Zoo’s website.
They’ve narrowed it down to the following names:
- Flora, Fauna and Fern
- Dill, Basil and Saffron
- Myrtle, Mildred and Milton
WREG reports it costs $1 to vote, and the polls close August 7.
To cast your vote, click here.
