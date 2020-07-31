Advertisement

Memphis Zoo needs help naming fox kits

The Memphis Zoo needs help naming three baby foxes.
Fox kits need to be named.
Fox kits need to be named.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo needs help naming three baby foxes.

Three bat-eared fox kits, a boy and two girls, were born on May 25, but they’ve yet to be named. That’s where you come in.

Starting Friday, you can vote for a trio of names on the Memphis Zoo’s website.

They’ve narrowed it down to the following names:

  • Flora, Fauna and Fern
  • Dill, Basil and Saffron
  • Myrtle, Mildred and Milton

WREG reports it costs $1 to vote, and the polls close August 7.

To cast your vote, click here.

