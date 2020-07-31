Advertisement

Mississippi man accused of entering woman’s home through window, sexually assaulting her

Police say the man entered the home through an unlocked window.
Police say the man entered the home through an unlocked window.
Police say the man entered the home through an unlocked window.(Oxford Police Dept.)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT
OXFORD, Miss. (WVLT/WHBQ) - A Mississippi man is accused of entering a woman’s home through her window and sexually assaulting her.

WHBQ reported that the Oxford Police Department released a composite sketch of a person of interest in a sexual assault case.

According to the police department, officers responded to a reported sexual assault in the 2100 block of Old Taylor Road Saturday, July 25 around 2:55 a.m.

Police say the man entered the home through an unlocked window.

If you recognize the man in the sketch or have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact Cpl. Mark Hodges or Sgt. Shane Fortner at 662-232-2400 or Lafayette County Crime Stoppers at 662-234-7477.

