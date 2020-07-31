More downpours and storms at times today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have more rounds of rain and storms moving through at times today, and then a little more scattered tomorrow. We’ll have more sunshine and breaks in rain chances Sunday and on into next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with one of those rounds of rain and storms. We have a 60% coverage of our area this morning. After Thursday, where some collected anywhere from a tenth to 1+, leaving some spots dry. Where it has poured, the ground is saturated and flooding risks are greater with each new round.

Friday hits a high of 90, but that’s just ahead of the afternoon to evening heavy rain and storms. We jump back to a 60% coverage, with a train of heavy rain during the evening commute. Where it rains, it pours.

Tonight gets back to scattered showers, and a low of 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday starts out with spotty rain, but scattered rain and storms, 40% coverage, moves through again in the afternoon hours. The high will be around 89 degrees, with a few breaks in the clouds between scattered storms.

Sunday is a partly cloudy day with isolated rain and storms in the Valley, but a few more in the higher elevations. The high will be around 86 degrees.

Scattered rain and storms return again Monday, with a high around 90 degrees.

8-day Forecast (WVLT)

