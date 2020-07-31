Advertisement

More rain on Saturday, then a lot quieter!

Downpours continue for the fourth day in a row, and for the second time today. Because of the intensity of the rain we have a WVLT WEATHER ALERT through 8:00 p.m. Eastern.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
There’s a Flash Flood Watch north of our area, but ponding is likely for much of the area through the evening. These Friday storms are more intense than Thursday’s but this is more of a single line, rather than multiple bands of rain.

The threat for rain fades quickly on Sunday, lasting through the start of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

After a hot, sunny, and intensely humid day, we have a tremendous amount of fuel for thunderstorms to develop. Unlike Thursday’s storms (which were exclusively a flooding threat), Friday’s storms are more of a wind and lightning threat, to go along with dramatic downpours.

We carry a WVLT WEATHER ALERT through 8:00 p.m., though that single line of severe storms should be wrapping up locally closer to 7:00 p.m. Eastern.

Gusty winds could snap trees on the Cumberland Plateau. The storms should be marginally weaker as they move east. Many between Knoxville and Wartburg could get another 2″ if the storms stall. That’s where our worst threat for flash flooding is early Friday evening.

After that wild ride, we get a little break until 11:00 p.m. More rain is back after that, primarily in the counties northwest of the Valley.

Saturday morning is a little drier but the breeze should keep fog from becoming widespread, despite the damp ground. We’re pretty toasty, back near 90 again.

Storms are most likely after 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon. They’ll mostly be west of 75, and north of 40. One or two of those storms could turn severe.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Sunday is pretty dry. There are a few showers in the mountains but we are slightly cooler. Instead of the 90s, we’re shooting for the middle 80s, with a touch less humidity.

Rain is returning Monday, but it will actually keep Isaias away from the Smokies and our region. The storm should bend back eastwards.

The only real changes to the extended forecast – which heads into August – is lowering the rain chances from Tuesday through Thursday.

BEN CATHEY

WVLT METEOROLOGIST

Heavy rain can lead to flash flooding through tonight.
Your Forecast From WVLT
Your Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

