More than 100 Knox Co. teachers not returning to class this year, board member says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 100 Knox County teachers will not be returning to the classroom this year, according to a school system board member. The board member said that the reasons for not returning varied, and included COVID-19 and retirement.

KCS is expected to resume classes August 17.

The number of teachers not returning has doubled within days, according to the Knox County Education Association.

Thousands of students have enrolled in Knox County’s virtual program. To view opened positions within the Knox County School System go here.

A Knox Co. school board member tells me more than 100 teachers will not return to the classroom this year.



That number has reportedly doubled within days, according to the Knox Co. Education Association president.



I’ll have more info to share tonight at 10,11 on @wvlt — Gwendolyn Ducre (@GwendolynGabs) July 31, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.