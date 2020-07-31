Advertisement

More than 100 Knox Co. teachers not returning to class this year, board member says

More than 100 Knox County teachers will not be returning to the classroom this year, according to a school system board member.
(Jerod Foster for the Texas Tribune)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 100 Knox County teachers will not be returning to the classroom this year, according to a school system board member. The board member said that the reasons for not returning varied, and included COVID-19 and retirement.

KCS is expected to resume classes August 17.

The number of teachers not returning has doubled within days, according to the Knox County Education Association.

Thousands of students have enrolled in Knox County’s virtual program. To view opened positions within the Knox County School System go here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky man accused of sexually abusing child under 12

Updated: 5 minutes ago
A Kentucky man was arrested after being accused of committing sex crimes against a child under the age of 12.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 56 minutes ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

Gov. Lee signs executive order allowing contact sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Bill Lee has signed an executive order allowing contact sports.

Latest News

News

‘False positives are not ballooning Knox County COVID -19 case count’ says Health Department

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dr. Martha Buchanan with the Knox County Health Department clarified how positive COVID-19 cases are counted in Knox County saying that false positives are not making the numbers appear higher than they are in reality.

Forecast

More rain on Saturday, then a lot quieter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Downpours continue for the fourth day in a row, and for the second time today. Because of the intensity of the rain we have a WVLT WEATHER ALERT through 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

News

US Marshals selling merch from ill-fated Fyre Fest

Updated: 1 hours ago
If you didn't manage to attend the ill-fated Fyre Festival, you can still own a piece of fest paraphernalia.

News

Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old man in Morgan County

Updated: 1 hours ago
The sheriff’s office says Witten suffers from dementia.

News

East Tennessee senior facilities report 154 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Updated: 1 hours ago
Senior facilities and nursing homes in East Tennessee have reported 154 new cases of COVID-19 this week.

News

VIDEO: Police officers rescue horse from burning barn

Updated: 2 hours ago
Body camera video captured the moment two Pennsylvania police officers sprang into action to rescue a horse from a burning barn.