Morrsitown crews respond to fire at Kawasaki of America

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Fire Department responded to a fire at the Kawasaki of America building Monday night.

Crews arrived on the scene where one of the company’s combustible metal furnaces had a burst hydraulic line above a vat of molten aluminum around 10 p.m.

Officials said the furnace operates at nearly 1400 degrees. According to reports, mixing water or other contaminants with molten aluminum could cause an explosion.

MFD crews were able to extinguish the fire and gain access to the furnace to confirm the product had not been compromised.

Kawasaki was able to continue operations with only losing the one furnace until repairs can be made and put back in service.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.