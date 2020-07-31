Advertisement

NC committee approves model of statue to honor Rev. Billy Graham

Rev. Billy Graham Dead at 99 / Cutout Photo: Paul Walsh / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Photo: BGEA / MGN
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina legislative committee has approved a model of a statue honoring the late Rev. Billy Graham to represent the state in the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall.

The Charlotte Observer reports the Legislature’s selection committee approved the model Wednesday.

Graham’s statue would replace one of former governor and white supremacist Charles Aycock. Each state is allowed two statues. Aycock’s has represented North Carolina for nearly 90 years, but representatives have called for it to be removed, along with the state’s other statue of Zebulon B. Vance, a former governor and Confederate military officer.

A congressional committee will hold a final vote on the model of Graham.

