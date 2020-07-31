Advertisement

New US pro indoor volleyball league making Nashville home

Athletes Unlimited, in partnership with USA Volleyball, had been looking for a city where the new league can play.
Source: MGN
Source: MGN(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) — The top women’s indoor volleyball players in the U.S. will be calling Nashville home for their new professional league.

Athletes Unlimited, in partnership with USA Volleyball, had been looking for a city where the new league can play.

Co-founder and CEO Jon Patricof told The Associated Press that the league evaluated several cities around the country.

The league will play games at Municipal Auditorium from Feb. 26 to April 4. Alliance Volleyball Club in nearby Franklin will be the league’s training partner

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee Aquarium offers discount tickets for scouts in August

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The discount applies to timed-entry tickets to the Aquarium and to 45-minute IMAX film screenings.

News

Megan Boswell court

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Tennessee’s tax-free weekend begins Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.

Latest News

News

New information against Megan Boswell to be brought before grand jury in August

Updated: 2 hours ago
Megan Boswell will appear before a judge via video conference Friday morning.

News

1 in 5 Kentucky children struggle with hunger, national program ships meals to children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Child hunger continues, if not getting worse throughout the pandemic. One in five children in Kentucky struggle with hunger.

News

Tyson Foods to add 230 jobs in $87.6M Tennessee expansion

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tyson Foods expects to create 230 more jobs and invest $87.6 million in an expansion in Tennessee.

News

Possible ‘COVID party’ at Kentucky lake has health officials concerned

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department says it keeps a close eye on people coming and going at the lake.

Forecast

More downpours and storms at times today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have more rounds of rain and storms moving through at times today, and then a little more scattered tomorrow. We'll have more sunshine and breaks in rain chances Sunday and on into next week.

News

Report: Teenager killed in crash involving Union County deputy

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed one person was killed and a deputy was injured following a crash in Union County Thursday evening.