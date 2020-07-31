New US pro indoor volleyball league making Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) — The top women’s indoor volleyball players in the U.S. will be calling Nashville home for their new professional league.

Athletes Unlimited, in partnership with USA Volleyball, had been looking for a city where the new league can play.

Co-founder and CEO Jon Patricof told The Associated Press that the league evaluated several cities around the country.

The league will play games at Municipal Auditorium from Feb. 26 to April 4. Alliance Volleyball Club in nearby Franklin will be the league’s training partner

