Oak Ridge Schools announces second staff member tested positive for COVID-19

According to an Oak Ridge Schools official, a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to an Oak Ridge Schools official, a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the staff member had been in the buildings at Jefferson Middle School and Oak Ridge High School on Friday, July 24. The individual has not been in the building since that Friday and voluntarily quarantined while waiting for their test results.

In a letter sent to parents, Oak Ridge School Superintendent, Bruce Borchers said they took the following steps to mitigate the impact of the positive case:

1. All staff members (and their families) who were identified as having been within close proximity to the staff member have been individually contacted to identify the specific areas of the JMS and ORHS buildings they visited.

2. We are advising staff members who believe they have come into close contact with an individual who has received a positive test for COVID-19 to talk to their building administrators. For COVID-19, a close contact is defined as any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for 10 minutes or longer starting from 2 days before onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated.

3. All areas of the JMS and ORHS buildings identified as having been potentially infected have been stringently cleaned since the time of the potential exposure.

4. The ORS administrative staff has reevaluated these circumstances with the guidance of the school system’s newly formed Communicable Disease Team (CDT) which is composed of leaders from the Oak Ridge Schools and the appropriate County Health Department.

School officials said they will continue to confirm positive cases with the appropriate county health department, quickly communicate known possible COVID-19 cases and protect the identities of individuals who test positive.

