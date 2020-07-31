Advertisement

Roane County family of 6 ends up sick with COVID-19, warns neighbors it’s spreading in their area

“I tell people the hardest part was when the person you depend on most, whether it’s your mother or your father or your husband, when they say I’m hurting so bad. I’m scared, it’s scary,” said Leona.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Roane County family says they’re all sick with COVID-19 and living under the same roof. Leona Long and the rest of the family are still spending time at home 21 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I tell people the hardest part was the person you depend on most, whether it’s your mother or your father or your husband, when they say, ‘I’m hurting so bad. I’m scared', it’s scary,” said Leona.

They’re still at home after testing positive.

“We were good at social distancing. I’m a germaphobe that carries cleaning supplies to the gym to clean before the kids have ball games and stuff. We do homeschool. My kids play public school sports ... he had just gone back to practice. We can’t let our guard down. Thankfully no other child with the team was affected,” said Leona.

Leona said her husband Wayne started feeling the symptoms first, and he had the worst of it. He had to go to the emergency room twice. He was diagnosed with strep throat, pneumonia and COVID-19.

“It’s kinda like I just blocked everything else. I don’t remember a lot of emotional roller coasters. I would try to walk around a little bit and within five minutes I would want to back down again,” said Wayne.

“It broke my heart because I couldn’t do anything. I had no strength to get up, my husband was having trouble breathing. He could never lay down to sleep, and I couldn’t sit up,” said Leona.

The whole family had been in contact so they decided to quarantine in different places around the house.

“My oldest daughter is 22. She just kind of took over, and my son is 18 and I have an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old, and they’ve done real good together. They did complain a little bit of a headache and some back and leg pain, which now we know, ‘oh yeah, that was a COVID symptom',” said Leona.

The kids Jensen, Journey, Justus, and Javalyn watched movies and made a slip and slide to keep busy. Leona’s Facebook page is filled with posts about their journey, getting tested and recovering.

“I have some side effects. Last night I didn’t sleep much at all. I’m having something called a COVID rash. If I didn’t know any better, I would think it was poison ivy or something,” said Leona.

She wants people to know the virus is spreading in Roane County. As of Thursday, July 30, there were 171 active cases in the county.

“I know there are a lot of people that are worse than us, and we have friends that are in the hospital now on ventilators. I didn’t feel like I was close to that, but he was definitely one step away from the hospital,” said Leona.

The Long family says they’re focusing on getting better and then they want to see if they have antibodies who can help other people who get the virus.

