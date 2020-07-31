Rural Metro: Lifestar called for one person in serious crash on Maynardville Hwy

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rual Metro is on the scene of a serious crash on Maynardville Highway Thursday night.

According to officials, a Lifestar Medical Helicopter has been called for one person involved in the crash near the Union County line.

Authorities ask that people avoid the area at this time.

Rural Metro Fire is on the scene of a serious car crash on Maynardville Hwy near the Union County line. Lifestar Medical Helicopter has been called for at least one patient. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/MpcOc160oG — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) July 31, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.