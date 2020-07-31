Rural Metro: Lifestar called for one person in serious crash on Maynardville Hwy
Rual Metro is on the scene of a serious crash on Maynardville Highway.
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rual Metro is on the scene of a serious crash on Maynardville Highway Thursday night.
According to officials, a Lifestar Medical Helicopter has been called for one person involved in the crash near the Union County line.
Authorities ask that people avoid the area at this time.
