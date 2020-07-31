SC man accused of killing victim over basketball argument

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WLTX/WVLT) — South Carolina investigators arrested a man accused of killing a victim after they got into an argument over a basketball game.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department charged 25-year-old Rodney Rivers with murder after an incident that occurred July 21. Deputies said they were called to a shooting on a basketball court near Brookdale Elementary School.

Upon arrival, investigators said they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Witnesses told deputies that Rivers and the victim had been playing a game of one-on-one, and they got into an argument after the game finished.

“What that argument was about was a game, a game of basketball,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a statement. “A man lost his life over a game.”

Investigators said Rivers left the court and got his gun. A short time later, shots were fired, and the victim was hit in the gunfire.

WLTX reported that Rivers was being held in jail while awaiting a bond hearing.

