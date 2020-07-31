SEC plan to limit games to conference-only will ‘minimize risk’ says health department
The Knox County Health Department said the Southeastern Conference’s plan to limit football games to in-conference only could help limit the potential for the spread of COVID-19.
With fewer teams coming from far away locations, Dr. Martha Buchanan said the plan can help “minimize risk.”
The SEC announced the plan on Thursday. There will be 10 in-conference only games during the regular season starting September 26 with the SEC Championship game set for December 19.
