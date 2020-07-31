Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old man in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morgan County authorities are searching for a missing 85-year-old man.

According to Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter, William “Bill” Whitten left his home located at 287 Willard Maiden Road in the Goby area around 4:30 p.m. to check his mailbox. Officials say he never returned to his home.

Missing Person Alert: From @Sheriff Wayne Potter Yesterday at approximately 4:30pm Mr. William “Bill” Whitten,... Posted by Sheriff Wayne Potter on Friday, July 31, 2020

The sheriff’s department says Whitten suffers from dementia.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red plaid shirt. Whitten is described as a white male with receding grey hair. He is around 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds.

MCSO says multiple rescue and fire crews from the surrounding agencies in addition to the MCCX dog tracking team and Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopters are currently searching the area to help locate Mr. Whitten.

If anyone sees Whitten, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department asks that you call them at 423-346-6262 or call 911.

