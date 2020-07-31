Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old man in Morgan County

The sheriff’s office says Whitten suffers from dementia.
William “Bill” Whitten, 85 is missing out of Morgan County
William “Bill” Whitten, 85 is missing out of Morgan County(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morgan County authorities are searching for a missing 85-year-old man.

According to Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter, William “Bill” Whitten left his home located at 287 Willard Maiden Road in the Goby area around 4:30 p.m. to check his mailbox. Officials say he never returned to his home.

Missing Person Alert: From @Sheriff Wayne Potter Yesterday at approximately 4:30pm Mr. William “Bill” Whitten,...

Posted by Sheriff Wayne Potter on Friday, July 31, 2020

The sheriff’s department says Whitten suffers from dementia.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red plaid shirt. Whitten is described as a white male with receding grey hair. He is around 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds.

MCSO says multiple rescue and fire crews from the surrounding agencies in addition to the MCCX dog tracking team and Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopters are currently searching the area to help locate Mr. Whitten.

If anyone sees Whitten, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department asks that you call them at 423-346-6262 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

US Marshals selling merch from ill-fated Fyre Fest

Updated: moments ago
If you didn't manage to attend the ill-fated Fyre Festival, you can still own a piece of fest paraphernalia.

News

East Tennessee senior facilities report 154 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Senior facilities and nursing homes in East Tennessee have reported 154 new cases of COVID-19 this week.

Forecast

More rain on Saturday, then a lot quieter!

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Downpours continue for the fourth day in a row, and for the second time today. Because of the intensity of the rain we have a WVLT WEATHER ALERT through 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

News

VIDEO: Police officers rescue horse from burning barn

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Body camera video captured the moment two Pennsylvania police officers sprang into action to rescue a horse from a burning barn.

Latest News

News

Beloved Tennessee pastor dies after bicycle crash

Updated: 48 minutes ago
A well-known pastor in Memphis has died after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle Tuesday evening.

News

Maryville City Schools student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
One student has tested positive for COVID-19 in Maryville City Schools, a spokesperson told WVLT News.

News

West Tenn. senator indicted on charges of theft, embezzlement

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Tennessee state senator was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on 48 charges of theft, embezzlement involving government programs and wire fraud.

News

Charlie Daniels tribute set for 2021 in Nashville

Updated: 1 hours ago
A tribute to the late Charlie Daniels is set for 2021 in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. The event will feature artists like Alabama and Ricky Scaggs.

News

Memphis Zoo needs help naming fox kits

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Memphis Zoo needs help naming three baby foxes.

News

Trials for COVID-19 vaccine to take place at UT Medical Center, study needs volunteers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
You can apply by calling 865-305-3784.