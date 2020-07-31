Advertisement

South-Doyle football coach tests positive for coronavirus after attending staff meeting

A South-Doyle football coach tested positive after a family member began feeling ill.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - South-Doyle head football coach Clark Duncan confirmed that an offensive coach for South-Doyle’s football team tested positive for COVID-19 after a family member became ill.

According to an email obtained by WVLT Sports analyst Mark Packer, Duncan said that the family member of one of the coaches started feeling ill Tuesday night. That day, the coach had attended an offensive coaching staff meeting with several other coaches.

The family member tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday, and the coach was tested as a precaution. His results came back positive. Duncan said his results were reported back to central office, and he was instructed to quarantine.

According to Duncan, the other four coaches at the meeting were tested and their results were negative. They were instructed to quarantine, as well.

Duncan said he was not at the meeting.

