TBI: Chattanooga man accused of raping child

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) – A Chattanooga man has been arrested and faces several charges including rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, an April investigation by Special Agents in conjunction with the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department, led to the arrest and indictment of Adam Ferguson, 35, of Chattanooga.

The TBI said Ferguson was found to have electronically distributed child pornography as well as other offenses from February through April of this year.

On July 27, Ferguson was indicted on charges of one count of Rape of a Child, one count of Criminal Attempt Child Rape, one count of Especially Aggravated Exploitation of a Minor, and 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

He was arrested and booked into the Bledsoe County Jail on July 29 where he is being held on a $250,000 bond.

