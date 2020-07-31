Advertisement

Tenn. pastor invited to White House round-table event contracts COVID-19

A Tennessee pastor who gained national attention after donating $1,000 to every Jonesborough Department of Public Safety employee is now battling COVID-19, according to a report from WJHL.
(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - A Tennessee pastor who gained national attention after donating $1,000 to every Jonesborough Department of Public Safety employee is now battling COVID-19, according to a report from WJHL.

After the story about Pastor Perry Cleek of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church in Jonesborough went viral, he was invited to a round table event at the White House.

Nearly one week after attending the event, Pastor Cleek began to experience symptoms of COVID-19.

“It started with a really severe cough that lasted two or three days but it’s mostly gone,” Cleek told WJHL.

Cleek said he was never close to the president while attending the roundtable event.

“Before we were even allowed in we were tested,” Cleek said. “And at that time I tested negative.”

After experiencing a cough and weakness, Cleek said he decided to get tested at the Carter County Health Department. The results came back positive. Since the test, he said he has also experienced loss of taste and smell but is otherwise doing ok.

Cleek is quarantining at home.

“It is a serious illness…and it is very contagious,” he said.

The pastor decided to cancel in-person Sunday service due to being sick but he plans to preach over the internet until he is better.

“I know that I’m in God’s hands, and he will take care of me no matter what,” he said. “I want people to know they can have the same peace.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

TSU students to graduate virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tennessee State University’s nearly 750 spring graduates are being honored this weekend with a virtual commencement.

News

Intoxicated Knox County man arrested after crashing into mobile home

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to reports, one person was arrested and several mobile homes were damaged as a result of crash.

News

Morrsitown crews respond to fire at Kawasaki of America

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kawasaki was able to continue operations with only losing the one furnace until repairs can be made and put back in service.

Latest News

News

Kawasaki of America

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kawasaki of America

News

Tennessee Aquarium offers discount tickets for scouts in August

Updated: 3 hours ago
The discount applies to timed-entry tickets to the Aquarium and to 45-minute IMAX film screenings.

News

New US pro indoor volleyball league making Nashville home

Updated: 3 hours ago
Athletes Unlimited, in partnership with USA Volleyball, had been looking for a city where the new league can play.

News

Megan Boswell court

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Tennessee’s tax-free weekend begins Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.

News

New information against Megan Boswell to be brought before grand jury in August

Updated: 5 hours ago
Megan Boswell will appear before a judge via video conference Friday morning.