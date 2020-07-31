Tennessee Aquarium offers discount tickets for scouts in August

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Aquarium announced it will offer half-price admission for members of scouting organizations and their families during the month of August.

The discount applies to timed-entry tickets to the Aquarium and to 45-minute IMAX film screenings.

To be eligible for the discount, scouts must wear their uniform, sash or a scouting activity shirt. Scouting staff will also be eligible for the discount with the presentation of a valid paystub.

The discount will apply to the entire party visiting with the scouting member. Tickets may only be purchased on-site at the Aquarium ticketing center or the IMAX Theater box office on Chestnut Street.

Tickets will be issued with designated entry times to allow for physical distancing between family groups, and wait times may apply. All guests ages 12 and up are required to wear a face-covering during their visit in accordance with Hamilton County public health policies.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.