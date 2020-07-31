Advertisement

Tennessee’s tax-free weekend begins Friday

The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The annual sales tax holiday is scheduled for July 31 to Aug. 2. Items like clothing, school supplies and electronics can be purchased tax-free during this period.

Knoxville business owners said they couldn’t be happier the holiday is staying on the schedule after fear the holiday wasn’t going to pass this year.

Courtney Wansley at Twig Children’s Boutique said the end of summer is their back-to-school sale time and parents are shopping with them inside and online. Wansley said she’s grateful for the business after the store closed for two months.

“I think a lot of people have been hesitant to shop and go back to normal, so I think it’s a great incentive to get everyone back out again,” Wansley said.

Wansley, and other shoppers, are hoping new incentives will help make up for lost revenue.

The price tag on exempt items has doubled this year. Clothes and back-to-school items like backpacks, crayons and art supplies less than $200 will be exempt from taxes. Computers, tablets and gaming consoles less than $3,000 will also be exempt.

The state’s sales tax holiday happens every year at midnight on the last Friday in July and ends at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday night. This year’s second weekend starts at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 7 and ends Sunday, Aug. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

