Advertisement

Texas couple charged after infant injured, toddler tests positive for meth

U.S. marshals arrested 25-year-old Alexzandria Sellers and 29-year-old Oscar Gonzales for endangering and injuring a child. (Lubbock Police Dept. photos via KCBD)
U.S. marshals arrested 25-year-old Alexzandria Sellers and 29-year-old Oscar Gonzales for endangering and injuring a child. (Lubbock Police Dept. photos via KCBD)(KCBD)
By KCBD
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KWTX) – A man and a woman were in custody Thursday in Lubbock after an infant who was taken to a Texas hospital was found to have broken bones and their 2-year-old son tested positive for meth.

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals arrested 25-year-old Alexzandria Sellers and 29-year-old Oscar Gonzales. They were booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Both have been charged with endangering a child criminal neglect and injury to a child

On July 21, just after 2 a.m., LPD's Special Victims Unit were called to Covenant Women's and Children's ER to assist Child Protective Services in reference to an injured three-month-old baby.

Court documents show the infant was brought to the hospital on July 20 because her mother noticed the child had leg swelling.

Doctors and nurses reported the child had a femur fracture, a left clavicle fracture that may be older and not healing, and a distal femur fracture.

The court documents also show the child had lost more than half a pound since her weigh in two weeks before.

The report from the doctor's chart say it was intentional trauma.

The child was born prematurely at 26 weeks on April 1 and was discharged from the hospital in late June.

The report says the mother had no explanation for the child's injuries.

The investigator with the Department of Family and Protective Services reported the infant looked severely underweight and noted "you could visibly see her ribs and bones."

Sellers told investigators her husband, Gonzales, was with their 2-year-old son.

When investigators asked Gonzales about the injuries, he said he put the infant's legs "Indian style" on the bed.

He did not say why he did it, but he told investigators Sellers told him to lie about what happened.

Sellers continued to tell investigators she did not know what happened to her daughter. She said the car seat may have caused the clavicle injury.

Sellers called police several days after the infant was put into the hospital.

She told detectives Gonzales admitted to her he placed the infant's arms behind her and photographed her with her arms pinned back, behind/above her head.

She said he admitted to taking photos of the event.

The arrest warrant shows a cell phone was put into evidence.

A search of the phone showed images of the infant's arms behind her, photos taken on July 4.

Another image taken on July 10 of the infant's legs being different in color.

On June 24, there was a photo of a bloody diaper.

And an image on Jun 12 of Gonzales passed out while smoking synthetic marijuana, according to Sellers.

The report also says the couple's 2-year-old son tested positive for methamphetamine.

Because of the severity of the unexplained injuries along with the "concerns of the parents lying about what occurred," both children were taken into emergency custody.

The 2-year-old was placed in a foster home and the infant was kept in the hospital for surgery.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TBI: Chattanooga man accused of raping child

Updated: moments ago
A Chattanooga man has been arrested and faces several charges including rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor.

News

Report: Teenager killed in crash involving Union County deputy

Updated: moments ago
The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed one person was killed and a deputy was injured following a crash in Union County Thursday evening.

News

Roane County family of 6 ends up sick with COVID, warns neighbors it’s spreading in their area

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

Fulmer says UT will work with officials on Neyland fan attendance

Updated: 24 minutes ago
UT Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer said the Southeastern Conference's decision on the 2020 football season was the result of "a tremendous amount of thought and discussion."

News

Knoxville preschool talks remaining open during pandemic

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Owner of Little People Preschool talks about coronavirus safety measures

Latest News

News

Tupelo Honey Cafe whips up biscuits for a cause

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Caroline Skinner, Chief of Staff for Tupelo Honey says they’ve raised more than $100,000 in the last 13 weeks.

News

From dream to reality: Proposed railway would connect Alaska to the rest of the continent by rail

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By John Dougherty
For nearly a century there has been talk of connecting Alaska to the lower 48 by rail. Now a company called A-2-A railway is working to make that dream a reality.

News

Knox County Schools meeting to discuss fall sports

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Knox County Schools are meeting Friday morning to discuss the future of fall sports amid the pandemic.

News

99-year-old woman is world’s oldest pilot

Updated: 46 minutes ago
A 99-year-old woman from California is the world’s oldest flight instructor and active pilot.

Forecast

Stormy weather late Thursday, more sun next week

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Rain chances are very on-and-off Friday and Saturday.

News

Florida man accused of threatening grocery store employees with ax after being told to wear mask

Updated: 57 minutes ago
The report says Bevans continued to argue with employees and then reached for an ax, making employees believe he was going to hit them with it.