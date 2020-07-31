Thousands of Burmese pythons removed from Everglades

(WVLT/WTSP) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC) Commission’s Python Elimination Program announced a milestone this week with the capture of its 5,000th Burmese python.

WTSP reported that the FWC and the South Florida Water Management District have worked to remove those pythons in the wild because they are not native to Florida and can harm the Everglades’ ecosystem.

“We can’t win the battle alone,” FWC Commissioner Rodney Barreto said in a statement. “It’s one team, one mission. We need the support of these experienced python hunters as well as the partnership with the South Florida Water Management District and the ongoing support of Gov. Ron DeSantis.”

It’s illegal for anyone to release nonnative species such as Burmese pythons into the wild, WTSP reported. Owners who violate that law are responsible for most of the snakes that are harmful to the Everglades, the FWC said.

