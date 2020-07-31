Trials for COVID-19 vaccine to take place at UT Medical Center, study needs volunteers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The leading vaccine candidate for the coronavirus needs people to sign up for the final phase of their trial. One of those trials is happening at UT Medical Center.

President Donald Trump announced the study was heading in “a very rapid and positive direction... and they are months ahead of any other trial.”

From the nation’s capital to right here in Tennessee, Dr. William Smith says people are focused on finding a vaccine.

“When we get a large portion of our population is vaccinated, then we’re going to be able to get our lives back to normal,” said Smith.

Pfizer needs 30,000 people across the nation in 200 different cities. Smith and his team are conducting a trial locally.

“We are the volunteer state, and we really do need volunteers. We’re looking for people who are generally healthy and don’t know that they’ve gotten COVID yet. This is a clinical trial that there is a placebo group as well as a vaccinated group, but not everyone will get the vaccine. The requirement is that greater than 50% of reduction in the group that got the vaccine versus the placebo group,” said Smith.

If the vaccine passes the test, Smith says this could be a game-changer.

“These will be able to be available to the public either at the end of this year or the first of next year. That’s everyone’s hope. Obviously, as a result, as we’re trying to do these very rapidly, we want to enroll very quickly. We need a large number of volunteers to help us get these things enrolled and see if they’re really going to be effective,” said Smith.

It requires two injections, three weeks apart and four additional visits to answer questions and go through a physical exam.

“[It’s a chance] for at least some of the people in the community to get some protection before it’s generally available,” said Smith.

There could be side effects- fever, pain, soreness, or fatigue similar to a yearly flu shot. The trial needs people to sign up.

“As far as we can determine today, this is safe, and it’s very similar to existing vaccines like the flu and shingles,” said Smith.

You can apply by calling 865-305-3784 and visit this website to see if you fit the requirements.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.