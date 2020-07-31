Advertisement

Trials for COVID-19 vaccine to take place at UT Medical Center, study needs volunteers

You can apply by calling 865-305-3784.
(WVLT)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The leading vaccine candidate for the coronavirus needs people to sign up for the final phase of their trial. One of those trials is happening at UT Medical Center.

President Donald Trump announced the study was heading in “a very rapid and positive direction... and they are months ahead of any other trial.”

From the nation’s capital to right here in Tennessee, Dr. William Smith says people are focused on finding a vaccine.

“When we get a large portion of our population is vaccinated, then we’re going to be able to get our lives back to normal,” said Smith.

Pfizer needs 30,000 people across the nation in 200 different cities. Smith and his team are conducting a trial locally.

“We are the volunteer state, and we really do need volunteers. We’re looking for people who are generally healthy and don’t know that they’ve gotten COVID yet. This is a clinical trial that there is a placebo group as well as a vaccinated group, but not everyone will get the vaccine. The requirement is that greater than 50% of reduction in the group that got the vaccine versus the placebo group,” said Smith.

If the vaccine passes the test, Smith says this could be a game-changer.

“These will be able to be available to the public either at the end of this year or the first of next year. That’s everyone’s hope. Obviously, as a result, as we’re trying to do these very rapidly, we want to enroll very quickly. We need a large number of volunteers to help us get these things enrolled and see if they’re really going to be effective,” said Smith.

It requires two injections, three weeks apart and four additional visits to answer questions and go through a physical exam.

“[It’s a chance] for at least some of the people in the community to get some protection before it’s generally available,” said Smith.

There could be side effects- fever, pain, soreness, or fatigue similar to a yearly flu shot. The trial needs people to sign up.

“As far as we can determine today, this is safe, and it’s very similar to existing vaccines like the flu and shingles,” said Smith.

You can apply by calling 865-305-3784 and visit this website to see if you fit the requirements.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Memphis Zoo needs help naming fox kits

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Memphis Zoo needs help naming three baby foxes.

News

“Zombie cicadas” infected with mind-controlling fungus return to West Virginia

Updated: 9 minutes ago
"Zombie cicadas" infected with mind-controlling fungus return to West Virginia

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

South-Doyle football coach tests positive for coronavirus after attending staff meeting

Updated: 20 minutes ago
A South-Doyle football coach tested positive after a family member began feeling ill.

Latest News

News

KPD provides tips for National Heatstroke Prevention Day

Updated: 28 minutes ago
"Heatstroke is real and it can happen quickly, resulting in serious injury or death,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

News

East Tenn. schools face nurse shortage amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
There aren’t enough nurses in East Tennessee to serve kids in schools this year. That’s according to the Tennessee Nurses Association.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

SEC plan to limit games to conference-only will ‘minimize risk’ says health department

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Knox County Health Department said the South Eastern Conference’s plan to limit football games to in-conference only could help limit the potential for the spread of COVID-19.

News

Bristol police seeking suspect who allegedly stole car with 5-month-old puppy inside

Updated: 1 hours ago
The dog was later found, but police are still on the search for the suspect.

News

Alcoa High School reports 3 possible new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
Alcoa City School officials announced three possible new COVID-19 cases at Alcoa High School on Friday.