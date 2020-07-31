Advertisement

TSU students to graduate virtually

Tennessee State University’s nearly 750 spring graduates are being honored this weekend with a virtual commencement.
Tennessee State University
Tennessee State University(TSU)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee State University’s nearly 750 spring graduates are being honored this weekend with a virtual commencement.

The ceremony Saturday will be live-streamed on the university homepage, YouTube and Facebook sites.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the university sent students home in March to finish the semester, and employees began working remotely.

Tennessee State is scheduled to reopen Aug. 17. The school said in a news release that when students and employees left in March, the university underwent a deep cleaning and sanitizing of the campus.

Officials say the school’s reopening plan will provide additional COVID-19 safety protocols.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: moments ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Intoxicated Knox County man arrested after crashing into mobile home

Updated: 40 minutes ago
According to reports, one person was arrested and several mobile homes were damaged as a result of crash.

News

Morrsitown crews respond to fire at Kawasaki of America

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kawasaki was able to continue operations with only losing the one furnace until repairs can be made and put back in service.

News

Kawasaki of America

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kawasaki of America

Latest News

News

Tennessee Aquarium offers discount tickets for scouts in August

Updated: 1 hours ago
The discount applies to timed-entry tickets to the Aquarium and to 45-minute IMAX film screenings.

News

New US pro indoor volleyball league making Nashville home

Updated: 1 hours ago
Athletes Unlimited, in partnership with USA Volleyball, had been looking for a city where the new league can play.

News

Megan Boswell court

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Tennessee’s tax-free weekend begins Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.

News

New information against Megan Boswell to be brought before grand jury in August

Updated: 3 hours ago
Megan Boswell will appear before a judge via video conference Friday morning.

News

1 in 5 Kentucky children struggle with hunger, national program ships meals to children

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Child hunger continues, if not getting worse throughout the pandemic. One in five children in Kentucky struggle with hunger.