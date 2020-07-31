Tupelo Honey Cafe whips up biscuits for a cause

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Are you looking for a way to satisfy a craving and give back?

Tupelo Honey Cafe’s biscuits are fluffy and pillow-soft. They cost about $4 and all of the profits from this appetizer go right back to their Tupelo Honey Relief Fund. The company created it to help its employees in need of help.

Caroline Skinner, Chief of Staff for Tupelo Honey says they’ve raised more than $100,000 in the last 13 weeks.

“Some of the specifics that we’ve seen are things like practical housing needs bills, car payments and our team members have been so gracious to apply for specifically what they need,” said Skinner.

They were looking at ways to give back to their workers after they had to shut down and reopen. Skinner says now they’ve created this nonprofit, they’re going to continue this push for years to come.

“The fund will replenish itself on a recurring basis. So every time a guest comes in and buys a biscuit it’s going into that fund on a regular basis and hopefully, we never have to worry about that fund drying up or a team member requesting and not being able to help,” said Skinner.

The appetizer comes with two of those biscuits, great to share with a friend and some blueberry jam and some butter.

