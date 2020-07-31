Two Louisiana teens arrested after dead body found in trunk of car during traffic stop

OUACHITA PARISH, La.. (WVLT/KARD) - Two Louisiana men were arrested after a state trooper reportedly found a dead body in the trunk of the car they were driving during a traffic stop.

KARD reported that Michael Mitchell Jr., 18, and Cameron Powe, 19, were pulled over by a trooper for speeding Wednesday. During the stop, the trooper reported smelling the odor of marijuana and noticed bullet holes on the driver’s side of the vehicle, so he asked to search the car.

During the search, the trooper found the body of Michael Robinson in the trunk.

Investigators said Cameron Powe shot Robinson multiple times, killing him during an armed robbery around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Then Powe and Mitchell reportedly put his body into the trunk.

According to police, Mitchell planned to leave the car with Robinson’s body at a location in Winnsboro, but he was stopped for speeding before he got there.

Mitchell and Powe are charged with second-degree murder. Both are in jail on $500,000 bond.

