Advertisement

Tyson Foods to add 230 jobs in $87.6M Tennessee expansion

Tyson Foods expects to create 230 more jobs and invest $87.6 million in an expansion in Tennessee.
(KXII)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyson Foods expects to create 230 more jobs and invest $87.6 million in an expansion in Tennessee.

The state Department of Community and Economic Development says the food processing giant expects the new jobs at the Union City plant by the end of the year.

Tyson currently employs more than 1,600 in Obion County. Tyson also operates facilities in Goodlettsville, Newbern, Shelbyville and Humboldt, with more than 5,500 employees statewide.

The Union City plant has added 40,000 square feet and new production lines since earlier this year. It’s the company’s second expansion in Union City since it announced an $80 million investment there in 2017

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee’s tax-free weekend begins Friday

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.

News

Tenn. shoppers to save double during tax-free holiday in August

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.

News

Megan Boswell to appear in court on counts of false reporting

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Megan Boswell will appear before a judge via video conference Friday morning.

News

KCSO searching for suspect, victims after North Knoxville shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to reports, one person was arrested and several mobile homes were damaged as a result of the shooting.

News

1 in 5 Kentucky children struggle with hunger, national program ships meals to children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Child hunger continues, if not getting worse throughout the pandemic. One in five children in Kentucky struggle with hunger.

Latest News

News

Possible ‘COVID party’ at Kentucky lake has health officials concerned

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department says it keeps a close eye on people coming and going at the lake.

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Forecast

More downpours and storms at times today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have more rounds of rain and storms moving through at times today, and then a little more scattered tomorrow. We'll have more sunshine and breaks in rain chances Sunday and on into next week.

News

Report: Teenager killed in crash involving Union County deputy

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed one person was killed and a deputy was injured following a crash in Union County Thursday evening.

News

Roane County family of 6 ends up sick with COVID-19, warns neighbors it’s spreading in their area

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
“I tell people the hardest part was when the person you depend on most, whether it’s your mother or your father or your husband, when they say I’m hurting so bad. I’m scared, it’s scary,” said Leona.