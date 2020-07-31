Advertisement

US Marshals selling merch from ill-fated Fyre Fest

If you didn't manage to attend the ill-fated Fyre Festival, you can still own a piece of fest paraphernalia.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WVLT/CBS) - If you didn’t manage to attend the ill-fated Fyre Festival, you can still own a piece of fest paraphernalia.

The event, held in the Bahamas and founded by Billy McFarland, caused millions in losses for investors, ticket buyers and vendors. McFarland was imprisoned.

CBS News reports that wristbands, baseball caps and other merchandise from the event is being sold through the U.S. Marshals auctioneer, Gaston & Sheldon. The items are now available.

The festival itself was billed as a luxury event attend by Instagram-friendly top models, such as Kendall Jenner. However, when attendees arrived, they were met with unfurnished tents and cheese sandwiches.

Bidding on the merchandise opened Thursday and runs through August 13 with proceeds going towards the victims of the Fyre Fest.

