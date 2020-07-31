VIDEO: Police officers rescue horse from burning barn

HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WVLT/CBS) - Body camera video captured the moment two Pennsylvania police officers sprang into action to rescue a horse from a burning barn.

In an interview with CBSN Philly, the officers said they had no experience with horses, but instinct kicked in.

“Is everyone out?” asks Officer Matthew Reiss as he runs up to the barn in the video. Officer Kristian Hanus jumped in to help.

“The adrenaline was pumping,” Hanus said.

“She was definitely terrified, the cops were fantastic though, they jumped right in,” said Lena Obernesser, a riding instructor at Red Wing Farm. “I saw the footage and I was just in awe. Like, oh my God, thank God they were here.”

Red Wing Farm, where the fire occurred, said so far they have been unable to quantify the extent of the damage.

The Bucks County Fire Marshal’s Office and Hilltown Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The farm’s owner said family friend Eric Hayes got most of the other horses out. He suffered second and third-degree burns during the rescue.

