West Tenn. senator indicted on charges of theft, embezzlement

A Tennessee state senator was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on 48 charges of theft, embezzlement involving government programs and wire fraud.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed agents were sent to the home of state Senator Katrina Robinson Tuesday.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on 48 charges of theft, embezzlement involving government programs and wire fraud.

CBS affiliate WREG reports the indictment comes one day after a criminal complaint against her was unsealed. She is charged with 24 counts of theft and embezzlement involving government programs and 24 counts of wire fraud.

U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant’s office said a school Robinson founded, The Healthcare Institute, received more than $2.2 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2019. Robinson, a Democratic representative for Shelby County and southeast Memphis, is accused of stealing $600,000 from the school and compensating herself more than the grant allowed.

Investigators claimed she used the money to purchase a Jeep for her daughter, clothing, accessories, expenses related to her wedding and honeymoon and, later, legal fees for her divorce. She is also accused of using it for personal debts, student loans, travel and entertainment, a snow cone business operated by her kids and a state senate campaign.

