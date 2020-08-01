27-year-old Maryville man killed in fatal crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -A man was killed in a fatal crash in Blount County Saturday morning on Morganton Road.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office reported that 27-year-old Joseph Bullington died in a crash Saturday around 3:25 a.m. on the 3100 block of Morganton Road.

According to BCSO, a 2002 Saturn SL2 driven by Bullington was traveling south when he went off the right side of the roadway, driving into a ditch before coming back on the roadway and striking a utility pole on the driver’s side.

Medics with AMR Ambulance Service pronounced Bullington dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

BCSO said the Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the accident.

