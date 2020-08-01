64-year-old Scott County woman killed in fatal crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was killed in a fatal crash in Scott County Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 27.

The Independent Herald reported that 64-year-old Rosalee Marlow of Helenwood died in a two-car crash Friday around 1 p.m. near Helenwood Foods and Citizens Gas.

According to the crash report, a 2006 GMC Envoy driven by Marlow entered the path of Ariel Allen’s 2019 Kia Sorento, which was traveling northbound on U.S. 27. Marlow, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from her vehicle.

Allen and her two children riding in the car were all wearing seatbelts, according to the report.

Trooper Stephen Barclay said he believes a seatbelt would have made a difference in the outcome of the accident.

Scott County EMS, Huntsville Fire Department, Scott County Rescue Squad and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

