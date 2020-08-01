Arkansas man plants mysterious seeds from China

BOONEVILLE, Arkansas. (WVLT/KFSM) - An Arkansas man planted mysterious seeds sent to him in the mail from China.

The U.S Department of Agriculture has been warning people to watch out for unsolicited packages of seeds shipped from China, but Doyle Crenshaw of Booneville said he learned this information too late. KFSM reported that he planted the seeds more than two months ago.

“We brought them down here and planted the seeds just to see what would happen, every two weeks I’d come by and put miracle grow on it and they just started growing like crazy,” said Doyle Crenshaw.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture plans to remove the plant they described as an unknown large white fruit with orange flowers, resembling a squash plant.

“Our concern is from an invasive pest aspect, these seeds could introduce an invasive weed, or an invasive insect pest or a plant disease,” Scott Bray with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture told KFSM.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is removing the plant from Crenshaw’s property for further study.

If you receive these seeds, check with your state’s Department of Agriculture for instructions on what to do with them.

