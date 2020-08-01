TDOT: Multiple medical helicopters in route as crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-40 E near Kodak
Crews responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 40 near the Kodak exit 407 Saturday evening.
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - All Eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near exit 407 remain closed as crews respond to a multiple vehicle crash Saturday evening.
The Sevier County medical examiner was called to the scene Saturday evening, following a multi-vehicle crash around 6:41 p.m.
TDOT Spokesperson Mark Nagi tweeted Saturday saying he expects the closure from the wreck to be long term. He added that multiple medical helicopters were in route.
According to the TDOT Smartway maps, the wreck is estimated to be cleared by 9:45 p.m.
WVLT News is working to find out more.
