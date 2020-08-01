Advertisement

Crossville police say emails asking you to pay for traffic citations are scams

The scam is in the form of an email asking people to pay for an alleged traffic citation within 72 hours using an “EasyPay Center” link attached in the message.
(WCAX)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Crossville Police Department says they have been made aware of a scam going around, and they want to clear up any confusion.

The scam is in the form of an email asking people to pay for an alleged traffic citation within 72 hours using an “EasyPay Center” link attached in the message.

PRESS RELEASE July 31,2020 CROSSVILLE, TN - The City of Crossville Police Department has received information that...

Posted by Crossville Police Department on Friday, July 31, 2020

“The City of Crossville DOES NOT email traffic citations. Your email address is not linked to your vehicle registration, therefore there is no way for any police department to email violations to vehicle owners based on your registration alone,” CPD wrote in a Facebook post.

The police department says these emails are scams and are not from any “legitimate government organization.” CPD asks that people don’t send money to the scammer.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TBI Investigating Morristown officer-involved shooting

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Morristown Police Shooting

News

Missing 85-year-old man in Morgan County found alive, Silver Alert canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
The sheriff’s office says Witten suffers from dementia.

News

Knoxville Girl Scouts to hold drive-thru cookie booth

Updated: 1 hours ago
Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will hold a drive-thru cookie booth in Knoxville on August 1.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 2 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

Latest News

News

Tenn. man arrested for wife’s murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Henry County man has been arrested for the murder of his wife.

News

27-year-old Maryville man killed in fatal crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
A man was killed in a fatal crash in Blount County Saturday morning on Morganton Road.

News

Zoo Knoxville cancels Feast with the Beasts

Updated: 3 hours ago
Zoo Knoxville canceled its 26th Annual Feast with the Beasts event.

News

Former Vols head football coach, Alabama AD Bill Battle hospitalized with COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
According to a release, former Vols head football coach and Alabama Athletic Director Bill Battle has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

News

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported as active cases surpass 2K in Knox County

Updated: 4 hours ago
There have now been a total of 3761 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

WVLT

Spotty showers this afternoon, hot again

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Spotty showers will develop this afternoon, but cooler than yesterday.