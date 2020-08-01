Crossville police say emails asking you to pay for traffic citations are scams

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Crossville Police Department says they have been made aware of a scam going around, and they want to clear up any confusion.

The scam is in the form of an email asking people to pay for an alleged traffic citation within 72 hours using an “EasyPay Center” link attached in the message.

“The City of Crossville DOES NOT email traffic citations. Your email address is not linked to your vehicle registration, therefore there is no way for any police department to email violations to vehicle owners based on your registration alone,” CPD wrote in a Facebook post.

The police department says these emails are scams and are not from any “legitimate government organization.” CPD asks that people don’t send money to the scammer.

