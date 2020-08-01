Experts say kids can be ‘super-spreaders’of COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With school starting back up, parents are concerned about COVID-19 spreading in schools.

As we get ready to send kids in Tennessee safely back to school, a new study sheds light on how easily kids can spread the coronavirus, even if they aren’t showing symptoms.

Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF’s Jason Lamb looked into the study released Friday in the journal “Pediatrics” from the American Medical Association that says, when compared to adults, young children infected with COVID-19 had between 10 and 100 times a greater amount of the virus in their nose and throat.

Meharry Medical College President Dr. James Hildreth shared the study Friday on Twitter saying the implication is clear: children could potentially initiate super-spreader events in re-opened schools.

Meharry Medical College President Dr. James Hildreth also pointed to a story from a Georgia summer camp as an example of how children can initiate super spreader events.

Given what we have learned about how children can transmit other respiratory viruses, experts say the safest thing is to assume children can also transmit COVID-19. Doctors say studies haven’t yet had the opportunity to see how kids can spread the coronavirus, because kids have been home, and schools have been closed.

