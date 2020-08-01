Florida officials remove 5,000 pythons from the Everglades

(CNN) -According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, wildlife officials removed 5,000 Burmese pythons from the Everglades.

According to a statement from FWC, Burmese pythons are not naturally found in Florida and kill other species.

“Each invasive python eliminated represents hundreds of native Florida wildlife saved,” said “Alligator Ron” Bergeron, a member of the South Florida Water Management District’s governing board. “Florida is doing more than it ever has to remove pythons from the Everglades and protect this ecosystem for generations to come.”

Wildlife officials said the pythons have become established in Florida as a result of escaped or released pets. It is illegal to release nonnative species into the wild.

