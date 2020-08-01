Advertisement

Florida officials remove 5,000 pythons from the Everglades

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, wildlife officials removed 5,000 pythons from the Everglades.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Python Elimination Program announced a milestone this week with the capture of its 5,000th Burmese python.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Python Elimination Program announced a milestone this week with the capture of its 5,000th Burmese python.(FWC)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, wildlife officials removed 5,000 Burmese pythons from the Everglades.

According to a statement from FWC, Burmese pythons are not naturally found in Florida and kill other species.

“Each invasive python eliminated represents hundreds of native Florida wildlife saved,” said “Alligator Ron” Bergeron, a member of the South Florida Water Management District’s governing board. “Florida is doing more than it ever has to remove pythons from the Everglades and protect this ecosystem for generations to come.”

Wildlife officials said the pythons have become established in Florida as a result of escaped or released pets. It is illegal to release nonnative species into the wild.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Carolina man went to 40 stores and finally scored a $5 million winning scratch-off

Updated: moments ago
A North Carolina man scored a $5 million winning scratch-off after going to 40 stores and four hours of searching.

WVLT

Fewer showers in the coming week

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Slightly drier weather is here on Sunday but we have a decent rain chance in the valley and mountains on Monday.

News

Arkansas man plants mysterious seeds from China

Updated: 35 minutes ago
An Arkansas man planted mysterious seeds sent to him in the mail from China.

News

Regis Philbin laid to rest at his alma mater, Notre Dame University

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Regis Philbin was laid to rest this week at his alma mater Notre Dame University, a final tribute to the legendary broadcaster.

Latest News

News

Sevierville Veterans of Foreign Wars spreads message to honor the fallen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Sevierville spent their Saturday spreading their message of the “Buddy Poppy to honor the fallen.

News

West Tenn. traffic stop leads to drug bust

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dickson County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop Wednesday that led to a large drug bust, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

TBI Investigating Morristown officer-involved shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
Morristown Police Shooting

News

Crossville police say emails asking you to pay for traffic citations are scams

Updated: 1 hours ago
The scam is in the form of an email asking people to pay for an alleged traffic citation within 72 hours using an “EasyPay Center” link attached in the message.

News

Missing 85-year-old man in Morgan County found alive, Silver Alert canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
The sheriff’s office says Witten suffers from dementia.

News

Knoxville Girl Scouts to hold drive-thru cookie booth

Updated: 3 hours ago
Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will hold a drive-thru cookie booth in Knoxville on August 1.