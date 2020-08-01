Advertisement

Former Vols head football coach, Alabama AD Bill Battle hospitalized with COVID-19

According to a release, former Vols head football coach and Alabama Athletic Director Bill Battle has been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Former Vols head football coach, Alabama AD hospitalized with COVID-19.
Former Vols head football coach, Alabama AD hospitalized with COVID-19.
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to a release, former Vols head football coach and Alabama Athletic Director Bill Battle has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

“I appreciate the prayers and well-wishes from so many, and want to let you know that I’m stable and resting comfortably,” Battle said in a statement. “I’ve got great doctors and nurses at UAB looking after me and expect to make a full recovery. Time and patience are important in the meantime.”

Battle was the head coach at Tennessee in 1970 through 1976 and compiled a record of 59-22-2. He was also a former Alabama football player on Paul “Bear” Bryant’s first national championship team in 1961 and became the school’s athletic director from 2013 through 2017.

Battle is expected to make a full recovery.

