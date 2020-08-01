Advertisement

Knoxville Group bringing veterans together to adjust to civilian life

Veterans got together on Saturday to laugh and wash some cars to support a nonprofit organization Irreverent Warriors.
Group bringing veterans together to adjust to civilian life
Group bringing veterans together to adjust to civilian life(Abby Kousouris)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Veterans got together on Saturday to laugh and wash some cars to support a nonprofit organization, Irreverent Warriors.

The nonprofit’s motto includes bringing veterans together with humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent suicide. The local chapter tries to get together for fundraisers like the car wash and have a big hike planned on October 17th.

This year they have the first hike planned in Knoxville. Veterans Richard Farrer and Jesse Hawe helped coordinate the events. They say it helps connect veterans adjusting to civilian life.

“This is what it’s all about breaking bread together, it’s laughing together, it’s leaning on each other because the best support for a veteran is another veteran,” said Farrer.

If you’d like to sign up for one of their events head to this website. The money raised at the car wash will go back to Irreverent Warriors.

“We got about 25-30 veterans at this car wash. All branches, all areas, it doesn’t matter. Men and women, Marines, Army, Navy, Airforce we all come together,” said Hawe.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas girl hears world around her for first time

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Studies show children who receive cochlear implants at a younger age are may have speech and language skills develop at rates more comparable to their peers.

News

Nike to lay off 500 employees in October

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nike announced that hundreds of their employees will be laid off in the coming months.

News

More than 700 people attended an Airbnb house party in New Jersey. Now, the home rental company is cracking down.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Home rental company Airbnb is shutting down properties that ignore social distancing guidelines and company policy to host massive parties

News

North Carolina man went to 40 stores and finally scored a $5 million winning scratch-off

Updated: 1 hours ago
A North Carolina man scored a $5 million winning scratch-off after going to 40 stores and four hours of searching.

Latest News

WVLT

Fewer showers in the coming week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Slightly drier weather is here on Sunday but we have a decent rain chance in the valley and mountains on Monday.

News

Arkansas man plants mysterious seeds from China

Updated: 2 hours ago
An Arkansas man planted mysterious seeds sent to him in the mail from China.

News

Florida officials remove 5,000 pythons from the Everglades

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, wildlife officials removed 5,000 Burmese pythons from the Everglades.

News

Regis Philbin laid to rest at his alma mater, Notre Dame University

Updated: 2 hours ago
Regis Philbin was laid to rest this week at his alma mater Notre Dame University, a final tribute to the legendary broadcaster.

News

Sevierville Veterans of Foreign Wars spreads message to honor the fallen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Sevierville spent their Saturday spreading their message of the “Buddy Poppy to honor the fallen.

News

West Tenn. traffic stop leads to drug bust

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dickson County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop Wednesday that led to a large drug bust, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.