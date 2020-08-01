Knoxville Group bringing veterans together to adjust to civilian life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Veterans got together on Saturday to laugh and wash some cars to support a nonprofit organization, Irreverent Warriors.

The nonprofit’s motto includes bringing veterans together with humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent suicide. The local chapter tries to get together for fundraisers like the car wash and have a big hike planned on October 17th.

This year they have the first hike planned in Knoxville. Veterans Richard Farrer and Jesse Hawe helped coordinate the events. They say it helps connect veterans adjusting to civilian life.

“This is what it’s all about breaking bread together, it’s laughing together, it’s leaning on each other because the best support for a veteran is another veteran,” said Farrer.

If you’d like to sign up for one of their events head to this website. The money raised at the car wash will go back to Irreverent Warriors.

“We got about 25-30 veterans at this car wash. All branches, all areas, it doesn’t matter. Men and women, Marines, Army, Navy, Airforce we all come together,” said Hawe.

