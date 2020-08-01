Advertisement

Local members of law enforcement surprise 4-year-old battling cancer

Members of East Tennessee communities gathered together to support a young boy fighting Neuroblastoma
Cooper Stansbury smiling on a motorcycle
Cooper Stansbury smiling on a motorcycle(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, members of law enforcement from Knox, Loudon, Blount, and Anderson counties joined together along with Tennessee Highway Patrol to put on a parade for Cooper Stansbury.

Cooper smiled and cheered with excitement watching the cruisers pull into the parking lot of the Bob Leonard Park in Farragut.

The four-year-old was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma in November 2019. His parents, Sam and Lauren Stansbury, say Cooper has undergone five rounds of chemotherapy and two stem cell transplants. Seeing their little boy up and running again with his friends fills their hearts with joy.

“We are really kind of in shock at first, but it’s amazing. They put on a great show for Cooper,” said Sam Stansbury

Two helicopters landed in on the fun, and they gave Cooper the opportunity to sit inside and ask questions about each button.

“Well, I like going into the helicopter. I saw a lot of stuff. Buttons and more buttons,” said Cooper.

Sergeant Matt Fagiana with the Loudon County Sheriff’s office says after learning about Cooper’s story, he felt compelled to gather up his friends and pull off the surprise.

“I wanted him to know his community loves him. It’s kind of a neat thing about East Tennessee. We’re represented here by four different counties and 5 different agencies but we all came together for this little guy,” said Fagiana.

Cooper’s parents say his tumor has been removed, and he is set to start radiation on August 3rd. After he completes radiation, he will start immunotherapy.

After seeing all of the love and support from different communities, Cooper and his family say they are thankful.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Plan seeks to reduce racial disparities in Tennessee courts

Updated: seconds ago
The Tennessee Supreme Court has released a plan to reduce racial disparities in the state’s judicial system.

News

Trader Joe’s says no to changing label names

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Trader Joe’s, which said earlier this month it was moving to change the names of some of its products after an online petition denounced them as racist, now says it will stick with labels like Trader Jose’s and Trader Ming’s for Mexican and Asian food.

News

Virginia police searching for missing teen last seen in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
Virginia police are searching for a missing teen they say was last seen in Tennessee.

News

Storms spark power outages, downed trees, downed power lines, KPD says

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Knoxville Police Department said there were several areas that received damage following Friday evening storms that swept across East Tennessee.

Latest News

Forecast

More rain on Saturday, then a lot quieter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Downpours continue for the fourth day in a row, and for the second time today. Because of the intensity of the rain we have a WVLT WEATHER ALERT through 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

News

Teens find resources, encouragement from Boys & Girls Clubs Pipeline Program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anne Brock
Virtual learning in this new school year is adding new challenges for teen students and their families.

News

Storm damage, power out across East Tennessee

Updated: 2 hours ago
Storms hit East Tennessee Friday night, causing damage and leaving East Tennesseans without power.

News

Jefferson City venue offers sunflower picking

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anne Brock
The Carriage House invites the public for a limited time event.

News

Sevierville police, others surprise teen with birthday parade

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Sevierville teen got a nice birthday surprise courtesy of the Sevierville Police Department Friday afternoon.

News

Kentucky man accused of sexually abusing child under 12

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Kentucky man was arrested after being accused of committing sex crimes against a child under the age of 12.